Charlotte-Mecklenburg Virtual School introduces fully asynchronous model

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Virtual School will shift to an asynchronous learning model for high school students this coming school year, allowing students to complete coursework on their own schedules.

The Virtual School is a specialized program that provides a remote learning option for students in grades 6-12.

In a video message , Principal Misty Sweat said the new, asynchronous ATLAS program will give students access to their assignments at the beginning of each week and allow them to complete the work on a timeline that fits their schedules.

“It requires daily engagement and daily work in order to stay up to pace with your schoolwork and to be on track to turn in your work by Friday,” Sweat said.

Sweat said many high school students needed more flexible schedules, but emphasized that students will still need to stay engaged with coursework throughout the week.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Virtual School is based at E.E. Waddell High School and offers rigorous coursework taught by qualified teachers.