City of Charlotte suspends data center focus group
The city of Charlotte has suspended a focus group that was supposed to help the city come up with data center policies. The city made the announcement this afternoon, following criticism that the process lacked transparency. The Charlotte Observer reports the city had quietly convened the group without public notice and was still recruiting participants the day of its first scheduled meeting. The city says it’s now pausing the meetings to reassess its public engagement strategy and will reschedule the public meetings.