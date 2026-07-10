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NEWS BRIEFS

York County Sheriff Department facing lawsuit

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 10, 2026 at 7:06 PM EDT

A York County man is suing the sheriff’s office after a Flock camera falsely flagged his car as stolen, causing police to hold him at gunpoint. The Rock Hill Herald reports a lawsuit filed June 29 in York County says 42-year-old Steven Melvin was stopped by a York County sheriff’s deputy in February of 2024, while pulling into his apartment complex near Lake Wylie.

The officer got an alert from a Flock license plate reader that a stolen, dark-colored BMW sedan was in the area, according to the suit. It claims the deputy approached Melvin’s car, a black BMW sedan, with his gun drawn and aimed “directly at him.”

The deputy detained Melvin after ordering him to kneel on the ground with his hands over his head for over five minutes, the filing said. After reviewing Melvin’s information, he determined the vehicle was not stolen. The Flock camera incorrectly identified the first letter of the license plate. The sheriff’s office says Melvin’s tinted license plate cover was illegal, obscuring the camera view.
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Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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