'Dunkirk' Is Being Shown On 70-Millimeter Film. So What?

The World War II drama “Dunkirk” has been a summer hit at the box office, taking in more than $265 million worldwide since it opened last month. “Dunkirk” was shot mostly on super-high-resolution IMAX cameras, and some theaters around the country are projecting it on large-format, 70-millimeter film.

That’s higher resolution than most movies, theoretically making the film more true-to-life. But is 70-millimeter film all it’s cracked up to be? Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Wesley Morris ( @Wesley_Morris), critic-at-large for The New York Times.

