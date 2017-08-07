© 2020 WFAE
Indie Bookstores Hanging On In Washington, D.C.

Published August 7, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
Customers browse at Upshur Street Books, an independent bookshop in D.C.’s Petworth neighborhood. The store, which opened in 2014, is part of a small wave in new or expanding local bookstores. (Tyrone Turner/WAMU)
Amazon and e-books have walloped brick-and-mortar bookstores across the country. But in the Washington, D.C., area, some shops appear to be bouncing back. At least five small, independent bookstores have opened locally in the last two years. And more are on the way.

Does all this activity mark a new chapter for neighborhood bookstores? Ally Schweitzer ( @allyschweitzer) from Here & Now contributor WAMU talked to shop owners in D.C. to find out.

