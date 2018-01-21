Tell Us: How Is The Government Shutdown Affecting You?

Lawmakers in Washington are locked in a standoff that has led to a partial shutdown of the federal government, and weekend attempts to dig out of it haven't made much progress.

The standstill is starting to send ripples of anxiety through Washington and the rest of the country that a shutdown could continue into the week.

NPR would like to know how the shutdown is affecting you — whether it's your job or a government service you might need.

Please fill out the form below. We may use your responses on air or online or contact you for more information.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.