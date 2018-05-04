© 2020 WFAE
The Perks Of Counting The Wallflowers

By Stacey Vanek Smith
Cardiff Garcia
Published May 4, 2018 at 4:35 PM EDT
Wallflowers

The U.S. economy is improving steadily. The unemployment rate continues to fall. Usually, when companies expand their workforces and start hiring, the supply of workers dries up and wages start to climb faster.

But that's not happening right now. Wages are rising at a measly 2.6 percent. That's barely higher than inflation.

Elise Gould, a senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute, says the way we classify workers misses a key part of the potential workforce. And there's a lot more slack in the labor market than you'd think just by looking at the unemployment rate.

