© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oh, The Horror: World Cup Fans Face Beer Shortage

Published June 22, 2018 at 5:17 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you're a soccer fan at the World Cup in Russia right now, getting your hands on a cold beer could be proving harder than usual. Apparently, everyone is drinking so much beer in celebration of the beautiful game that Russia is actually running out. According to Reuters, some bars and restaurants in Moscow have gone through all their beer supplies. One bartender said fans drank more than 211 gallons of beer in three days. The sun makes them thirsty, he said. Yeah, I'm sure that's it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition