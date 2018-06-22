Oh, The Horror: World Cup Fans Face Beer Shortage

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you're a soccer fan at the World Cup in Russia right now, getting your hands on a cold beer could be proving harder than usual. Apparently, everyone is drinking so much beer in celebration of the beautiful game that Russia is actually running out. According to Reuters, some bars and restaurants in Moscow have gone through all their beer supplies. One bartender said fans drank more than 211 gallons of beer in three days. The sun makes them thirsty, he said. Yeah, I'm sure that's it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.