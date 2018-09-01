Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what's the next thing that the scientists will tell us is terrible for us? Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: They'll find that an unhealthy amount of anxiety, fear and depression are directly caused by reading scientific studies.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Presidential elections.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Kale.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Felber, Roxanne Roberts, Paula Poundstone.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to Dave Edwards and everyone at WUWM. Thanks to our fabulous audience here at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you back in Chicago next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.