Edward Tenner: Can We View Technology's Unintended Consequences In A Positive Light?

Edward Tenner says we shouldn't fear technology's unintended consequences. He argues for taking the long view of history, and that human ingenuity often finds solutions to negative consequences.

Edward Tenner is a historian, writer and speaker focusing on technology and culture. He is the author of a number of books, including the international bestseller, Why Things Bite Back: Technology and the Revenge of Unintended Consequences.

Tenner is a senior research associate at the Smithsonian's Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation, a visiting scholar of the History Department of Rutgers University, and an affiliate of the Center for Arts and Cultural Policy Studies at Princeton's Woodrow Wilson School.

Tenner has also contributed to many leading publications, including U.S. News, Technology Review, the Atlantic, Metropolis, and Forbes.com.

