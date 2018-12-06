© 2020 WFAE
The Fed's Mistake?

By Cardiff Garcia
Published December 6, 2018 at 4:05 PM EST
In a speech to the Economic Club of New York on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said interest rates are just below the range of estimates that would be "neutral" for the economy.

For years after the Great Recession the Federal Reserve kept short term interest rates near zero percent. That meant money was cheap, making it easier for people and companies to borrow, which helped keep the U.S. economy growing.

But then in late 2015 — with unemployment near five percent — the Fed became increasingly worried about the economy overheating, and it started gradually raising rates. Adam Ozimek, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics, thinks that was a big mistake. Today on the show, he tells us why.

Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money podcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
