Sunday Puzzle: Ch-ch-choose Your Words

By Will Shortz
Published March 24, 2019 at 8:13 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words. Think of a word starting with CH- that can follow my first word and precede my second, in each case to complete a compound word or a familiar two-word phrase.

Example: Dirt Skate --> CHEAP [dirt cheap, cheapskate]

1. Rocking Lift

2. Blank Mark

3. Flow Topper

4. Wind Pill

5. Lucky Bracelet

6. Fire Justice

7. Treasure Protector

8. Cover Card

9. Say Board

10. Wild Pick

11. Echo Music

12. Spring Feed

13. Clam Head

14. Spell Board

15. Milk Chip

Last week's challenge:Take the letters S Y T O Y. Add the same letter of the alphabet six times to complete a familiar phrase. What is it?

Challenge answer:See eye to eye

Winner:Nabil Tamer of Cupertino, Calif.

This week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Steve Baggish of Arlington, Mass. Think of a well-known brand name in 8 letters starting with H. Change the H to an M and drop the last letter. You'll get another well-known brand name in 7 letters. What commercial names are these?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, March 28at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
