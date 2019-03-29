Pat Ferrucci: How Does The Language Of Sports Journalism Reveal Racial Biases?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episode Confronting Racism.

About Pat Ferrucci's TED Talk

Sports is supposed to be "the great equalizer," but Pat Ferrucci says the language sports journalists use often stereotypes athletes by race. He says acknowledging this is one step toward changing it.

About Pat Ferrucci

Patrick Ferrucci is an assistant professor of journalism at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Ferrucci's research broadly examines various aspects of media sociology. He studies the intersection of race, gender and sports journalism, as well as how economics and technology influence digital news.

Before entering academia, Ferrucci spent nine years as a journalist. He covered pop culture and rock music, for various newspapers, magazines, and online publications in the Northeast.

He holds an undergraduate degree in sociology from Providence College, a master's in journalism from Emerson College and a PhD from the University of Missouri's School of Journalism.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.