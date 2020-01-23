During Impeachment Trial, Some Senators Enjoy A Glass Of Milk

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. During the impeachment trial yesterday, some senators were seen drinking milk. This is a tradition on long days in the Senate that goes back to 1966. During a debate on labor law, Everett Dirksen said he needed something more nourishing than water. The senator said, my lunch today will be a tall glass of milk. It's been allowed by rule ever since. The rule's called milk while speaking. Milk, it does a legislative body good. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.