© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nick Hanauer: How Do We Begin To Reinvent Capitalism?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published March 13, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episode Reinvention.

About Nick Hanauer's TED Talk

Billionaire entrepreneur Nick Hanauer says that today's inequality results from decades of bad economic theory. He argues for a reinvention of our capitalist system and our definition of prosperity.

About Nick Hanauer

Nick Hanauer is a serial entrepreneur and an outspoken critic of economic policy and income inequality. As an entrepreneur, he has founded or funded more than thirty companies, including the technology company aQuantive, which sold to Microsoft for $6.4 billion. He was also the first non-family investor in Amazon. Hanauer founded Civic Ventures—an organization devoted to socio-economic change⁠—and, outside of business, he is an author and host of the podcast " Pitchfork Economics."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

TED Radio Hour
NPR/TED Staff