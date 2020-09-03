Mike Pence Visiting Raleigh Thursday For Anti-Abortion Rally

Credit Wilfredo Lee / AP

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Raleigh on Thursday to promote an anti-abortion agenda, GOP candidates and to make campaign stops for President Donald Trump.

Pence was scheduled to participate in a discussion at a women's health center in Raleigh before speaking at Christ Baptist Church during a rally hosted by the anti-abortion political group Susan B. Anthony List.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest and GOP Sen. Thom Tillis are also among the scheduled speakers at the rally. They are both on the November ballot.

The health center Pence is set to visit – Gateway Women's Care – is an anti-abortion organization that has falsely attempted to correlate abortion with breast cancer.

Pence will then accept the endorsement of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association. That group includes about 58,000 law enforcement officers in the southeast. Their backing comes amid another series of protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Trump and Pence are promoting themselves as the "law and order" ticket, and have pledged support for the Kenosha Police Department. Trump has meanwhile refused to condemn the actions of a 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing two protesters there. The teenager, Kyle Rittenhouse, is charged with two counts of first degree homicide and one count of attempted homicide.

Pence’s visit to North Carolina comes just a day after Trump was in Wilmington to declare it a World War II Heritage City.

Trump's campaign also announced that the president will speak at a Winston-Salem airport next Tuesday.

