-
The optics of voting are particularly important this year as millions more voters are expected to cast their ballots by mail and the president makes false claims about the integrity of mail voting.
-
It's the showdown many have been waiting for — the debate between Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris. Pence needs to right the ship, while Harris has to deflect charges of socialism.
-
Watch Mike Pence and Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City beginning at 9 p.m. ET for debate updates and fact checks.
-
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Raleigh on Thursday to promote an anti-abortion agenda, GOP candidates and to make campaign stops for President...
-
APEX — Vice President Mike Pence vowed Wednesday that schools around the country will have the resources they need to reopen for in-person learning as he…
-
Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Republican State Sen. Dan Bishop Monday, a day before the special election for the 9th Congressional…
-
In an attempt to close a large gender gap before the Nov. 6 election, Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, campaigned in Charlotte Monday…
-
Vice President Mike Pence said in Charlotte Friday that President Donald Trump is leading a national comeback, thanks to tax cuts, reduced regulations and…
-
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Charlotte Friday afternoon, promoting tax cuts signed into law by President Trump in December.The event is organized…
-
Vice President Mike Pence will visit Charlotte on April 20, according to a statement released by Congressman Robert Pittenger's office. Pence will join…