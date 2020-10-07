Follow the latest news and information about voting and the 2020 election, including essential information about how to vote during a pandemic and more.
Live: The 2020 Vice Presidential Debate
Vice President Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris are in Salt Lake City for their only debate of the 2020 campaign. The face-off comes at a time of turmoil for the current administration, with President Trump continuing treatment for the coronavirus.
Follow live updates and fact checks throughout the night.
