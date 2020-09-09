© 2020 WFAE
Carolina Story's Music Has The Ability To Stop Time

XPN | By Stephen Kallao
Jessie Scott
Published September 9, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT
Today we've got a mini-concert with the up and coming duo, Carolina Story. Before we get to that, we introduce you to the newest member of the World Cafe team, Jessie Scott. Jessie's joining us from WMOT in Nashville, and you might have heard one of her interviews on the show before, but it was time for a proper introduction. Acting as WMOT's program director since its inception four years ago, she helped them carve out a space in the American roots scene unlike any other in Nashville.

Today, Jesse presents us with a mini-concert from Carolina Story, recorded at Black River Studio in Nashville. It's a husband and wife duo, who discovered their shared love for music on a camping trip to the Carolinas. The music they make — a sophisticated take on '60s and '70s southern rock — has the ability to stop time.

Hear more about Jessie Scott, Carolina Story and the complete mini-concert in this session.

Jessie Scott
World Cafe Nashville correspondent Jessie Scott is a 50-year radio veteran, and is currently the program director and afternoon drive host at WMOT Roots Radio in Nashville. She has spent the last couple of decades nurturing, curating, writing, and creating audio and video, in an effort to tell the story of American roots music.