80-Year-Old Hiker In Britain Was Missing For 3 Days

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Harry Harvey, who is 80 years old, was hiking in northeast England when a hailstorm separated him from his partner. He went missing, and people searched for days. His family, in agony, held a press conference to appeal for help. And then Mr. Harvey turned up at the press conference. A photographer had found him and drove him there. He'd been lost but said he was fine after, quote, "three good nights of wild camping." It's MORNING EDITION.