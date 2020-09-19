© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mourners Gather At Supreme Court To Honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Published September 19, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: RBG, RBG, RBG, RBG.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

In front of the Supreme Court last night, an impromptu vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) Amazing grace, how sweet the sound.

SIMON: The gathering began small and grew through the night. On the steps of the courthouse, mourners placed candles, flowers and written messages of thanks to RBG. In the crowd was a Catholic University college student, Olivia Deplermo.

OLIVIA DEPLERMO: I'm a politics major. And she said, you know, she won't find peace until there's nine women on that Supreme Court. And I want to be one of those today.

SIMON: Nearby, Dwayne Beebe-Franqui held a rainbow flag and remembered Justice Ginsburg as a champion of LGBTQ rights.

DWAYNE BEEBE-FRANQUI: She was such an important part of the fabric of our country. And unfortunately, without her here right now, I'm afraid for our country. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Weekend Edition Saturday