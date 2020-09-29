2 Brothers Spent 6 Decades Trying To Find One Another

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Brothers Bruce DeLude and Don Crawford spent years in foster care. They were adopted by two different families. They were 9 and 7 years old. Both spent the next six decades trying to find one another. With the help of Bruce's daughter, the brothers came face to face. in an emotional reunion. They now live a few states apart, but Don calls their meeting Christmas in September. And they plan to celebrate every year. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.