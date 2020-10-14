Why Educators Are Reconsidering Student Discipline During The Pandemic

In the months since schools made the switch from in-person to virtual classrooms, students and teachers have had to adapt to the limitations of remote learning. But while some school activities are a little more clear cut, many are left wondering what’s happening with student discipline.

One Black student in Colorado had the police called on him for playing with a toy gun during his virtual class. In Michigan, a judge sent a a student to juvenile detention over not completing her schoolwork.

And some parents fear that students who were primarily targeted for suspensions before the pandemic will continue to be disproportionately disciplined. And at a time that’s revealing many of the disparities in the education system, advocates say schools should reconsider their disciplinary policies.

We’re talking about how students, parents and teachers are managing school discipline during the switch to remote learning.

