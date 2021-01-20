© 2021 WFAE
'This Is America's Day': Biden's Inaugural Address, Annotated

By NPR Staff
Published January 20, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST
Joe Biden gives his inaugural address on Wednesday.

Updated at 12:22 p.m. ET

Joe Biden addressed the nation for the first time as its 46th president on Wednesday. Biden spoke at a scaled-down event before a divided nation still reeling from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 400,000 Americans.

But his remarks were ones of hope.

"This is America's day. This is democracy's day, a day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve through a crucible for the ages," he said. "America has been tested anew, and America has risen to the challenge."

NPR reporters from the Washington Desk and across the newsroom are providing live fact checks and analysis of Biden's remarks. Watch the address and read the annotations below. Follow NPR's full online coverage in our live blog.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

