The News Roundup — Domestic

The United States is now averaging 3 million COVID-19 vaccinations a day across many age and employment categories. In addition, COVID-related deaths are at their lowest point since last March. However, the gross number of cases in the U.S. is increasing and the Centers for Disease Control say the variant of the virus first identified in Britain is now the dominant strain in America. Republican governors in Florida and Mississippi have announced bans on “vaccine passports,” or documents that will prove if one has been vaccinated against COVID-19. The issue has become the latest front in the so-called COVIDculture war, with critics saying such documents restrict freedom. President Joe Biden Biden unveiled a plan to raise thecorporate income taxrate to help pay for a $2.5 trillion infrastructure bill. However, his proposal was met with criticism from both Republicans and Democrats. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, said this week that Biden’s proposed tax rate of 28 percent is too high. We cover the biggest stories from around the nation and more on the News Roundup.

