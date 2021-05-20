The Supreme Court Will Hear A Case Challenging Roe v. Wade

It’s the moment that both anti-abortion and abortion rights advocates have been waiting for. One side with gritted teeth, the other with bated breath.

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The ban is a direct attack on Roe v. Wade which guarantees the constitutional right to an abortion.

Just two days after the Supreme Court’s decision, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed yet another state-level ban into law – one that restricts abortions starting just six weeks after inception.

What does the future of abortion look like in this country? And is it a future that still includes Roe V Wade?

