© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Supreme Court Will Hear A Case Challenging Roe v. Wade

WAMU 88.5 | By Paige Osburn
Published May 20, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT
An abortion rights activist holds placards outside of the US Supreme Court before the Court struck down a Texas law placing restrictions on abortion clinics in Washington, DC.
An abortion rights activist holds placards outside of the US Supreme Court before the Court struck down a Texas law placing restrictions on abortion clinics in Washington, DC.

It’s the moment that both anti-abortion and abortion rights advocates have been waiting for. One side with gritted teeth, the other with bated breath.  

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. 

The ban is a direct attack on Roe v. Wade which guarantees the constitutional right to an abortion. 

Just two days after the Supreme Court’s decision, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed yet another state-level ban into law – one that restricts abortions starting just six weeks after inception.

What does the future of abortion look like in this country? And is it a future that still includes Roe V Wade?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Tags

1A
Paige Osburn