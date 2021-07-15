Soccer Mommy, 'rom com 2004'

Last year, Soccer Mommy's Sophie Allison told All Things Considered that when she made her album Color Theory, she wanted it to sound like a time capsule, something "shiny and new ... being degraded over time." Her latest song, the one-off single "rom com 2004," continues that aesthetic trajectory. It's got the hallmarks of Soccer Mommy's catchy pop leanings – melodramatic yearning ("what does it say about me / that I rip out my heart for you," she sings), a chorus with big '90s indie-rock energy – but the track also digs into her penchant for eerie production, like when it pauses to get briefly, delightfully glitchy right after the first chorus. Plus, for added effect, the song's video asks what it might look like if Allison's Nintendo Mii took a time-traveling acid trip.

