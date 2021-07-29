© 2021 WFAE
The News Roundup — International

WAMU 88.5
Published July 29, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT
Supporters hold signs featuring images of some of the 47 pro-democracy activists outside the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts ahead of a hearing in Hong Kong, China.
The U.S. has pledged to remove its forces from Iraq by the end of the year — a goal that presents some huge challenges, logistical and otherwise. Some officials are concerned about what would fill the power vacuum left by the military. The U.S. is also facilitating the return of some 17,000 Iraqi archaeological treasures, the oldest of which dates back 4,000 years.

The first person to be tried under Hong Kong’s new, restrictive security law has been found guilty of secessionism and terrorism. Tong Ying-kit’s conviction is being condemned by human rights groups and perceived as a sign of China’s efforts to crack down on the city.

Lines of communication between North Korea and South Korea have reopened, with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un agreeing to “restore mutual confidence and develop their relationships again as soon as possible.”

We look at the most important headlines from around the world on the global edition of the News Roundup.

