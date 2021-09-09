© 2021 WFAE
The News Roundup — International

Published September 9, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT
BEIJING, CHINA - APRIL 12: A man takes a photo of a woman as she signs a '2022' poster at an event held by the organizing committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics for international media at their headquarters at Shougang on April 12, 2021 in Beijing, China. The committee recently held test events at several venues ahead of the Winter Games set to open February 4, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
After its takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban has named its interim cabinet as it works to establish its government in the country. Women have taken to the streets in protest of the group’s gender policies which include a ban on women playing sports.

Local officials in Ethiopia are claiming that Tigray forces have killed more than 120 people in recent days following battlefield losses. If true, it would be one of the deadliest massacres of the 10-month war. Tigray forces have denied these reports.

The world’s largest broadcasters including NBC, are being urged by human rights groups to cancel plans to cover next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing due to the country’s ongoing genocide of its Uighur Muslims population.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the News Roundup.

