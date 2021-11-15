The Insurrection, Steve Bannon, And Executive Privilege

Steve Bannon is expected to turn himself in today. The former advisor to former President Donald Trump was indicted on charges of contempt Friday.

It’s the latest legal action stemming from the Jan. 6insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

As Congress tries to dig for answers, Trump and his legal team attempted to stonewall investigators with one particular legal concept: executive privilege.

What happens next for both Bannon and Trump?

