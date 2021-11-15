© 2021 WFAE
The Insurrection, Steve Bannon, And Executive Privilege

WAMU 88.5 | By Paige Osburn
Published November 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST
US congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack at the Capitol meet to vote on criminal contempt charges for Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies at the Cannon Office Building in Washington, DC.
Steve Bannon is expected to turn himself in today. The former advisor to former President Donald Trump was indicted on charges of contempt Friday.  

It’s the latest legal action stemming from the Jan. 6insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. 

As Congress tries to dig for answers, Trump and his legal team attempted to stonewall investigators with one particular legal concept: executive privilege.

What happens next for both Bannon and Trump?

