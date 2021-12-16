Marissa Lorusso

What a delight – in a year of so much drab sameness, of anticipation and then canceled plans – to hear a song or album for the first time and think: This is exactly where I want to be. And then to retain that feeling as you listen to it over and over for the next little while. This year, I noted each time I heard a new voice that felt like an old friend or a story I thought I knew told from a fresh angle; here's a selection of those moments, arranged alphabetically.

Top 10 Albums of 2021

• Lucy Dacus, Home Video

• Indigo de Souza, Any Shape You Take

• Flock of Dimes, Head of Roses

• Illuminati Hotties, Let Me Do One More

• Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee

• Katy Kirby, Cool Dry Place

• Ovlov, Buds

• Palberta, Palberta5000

• Rosie Tucker, Sucker Supreme

• Turnstile, Glow On

Top 10 Songs of 2021

• Big Thief, "Little Things"

• Cassandra Jenkins, "Hard Drive"

• Ada Lea, "damn"

• Lil Nas X, "MONTERO"

• Mitski, "Working For The Knife"

• MUNA, "Silk Chiffon"

• Caroline Polachek, "Bunny Is A Rider"

• Pom Pom Squad, "Drunk Voicemail"

• Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen, "Like I Used To"

• Water From Your Eyes, "'Quotations'"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.