Suistamon Sähkö: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published January 27, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST

For the second consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2021 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts.

Performing from Tampere, Finland's Suistamon Sähkö whips up rambunctious experimental dance music with a primordial force. Cheerfully moving from ethno-techno to hip-hop, the group's buzzing synthesizers, rap declarations, and a Soviet-made accordion makes audiences come alive.

Suistamon Sähkö's third album, 2021's Varokaa! Hengenvaara (loosely translated: "Beware! Danger to Life"), is both their most accessible and wildest material to date. It's music engineered (along with their sartorial fabulousness and irresistible dancing) to keep you warm on a frozen Scandinavian winter night. --The globalFEST staff

SET LIST

  • "Kalman laulu"

  • "Kotiin"

  • "Hummani hei"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Eero Grundström: electronics, vocals

  • Reetta-Kaisa Iles: vocals

  • Tuomas Juntunen: vocals

  • Anne-Mari Kivimäki: Notka accordion, 5-row accordion, vocals

    • CREDITS

  • Production: Silja Palomäki, Folk Extreme

  • Audio: Taito Hoffrén, Antti Puumalainen

  • Video: Kim Saarinen, Modomo Films

  • Special Thanks to Jenni Pietarila and Kalevan Kello

    • Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST

    Tiny Desk Team

    Producer: Bob Boilen

    Video Producer: Maia Stern

    Audio Mixing: Josh Rogosin

    Tiny Production Team: Bobby Carter, Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis

    Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

    Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    globalFEST Artistic Team

    Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin

    2022 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, Gabrielle Davenport

    globalFEST Production Team

    Event Producer: Ian Thake

    Producer: THE OFFICE performing arts + film*

    Video Producer: Karim Tabbaa

    Special Thanks

    The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, JanArtsNYC, Valerie French (social media), Yuri Kwon of Pitch Perfect PR (publicity), Tamizdat (legal services) and Duane Morris (legal services)

    *THE OFFICE performing arts + film consists of Rachel Chanoff, Laurie Cearley, Olli Chanoff, Erica Zielinski, Nadine Goellner, Lynn Koek, Noah Bashevkin, Catherine DeGennaro, Gabrielle Davenport, Chloe Golding, Kyla Gardner, Tess Peppis, Zion Jackson, Scout Eisenberg and Jose Alvarado

