© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winston-Salem to honor 13 centenarians at Independence Day celebration

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published July 2, 2026 at 11:55 AM EDT
Mayor Joines greets woman in church pew
Courtesy city of Winston-Salem
Mayor Allen Joines greets 100-year-old Virginia Crater at a church service.

As America prepares to celebrate 250 years, Winston-Salem is spotlighting residents who’ve spent a century watching history unfold.

City officials have identified 13 residents 100 or older: three men and ten women. The oldest is 104-year-old Ben Meeks Briggs, who was born on September 19, 1921 — before sliced bread, penicillin and television.

When asked if he had any words of wisdom to share, he said, “worry is wasted energy.”

His fellow centenarians also offered a few thoughts on what it takes to live a long life. Evelyn Funches, 102 years old, said, “I mind my own business, and I try to treat everyone right.” And 100-year-old Elizabeth Lynsky advised, “Always have one glass of red wine nightly for a long and healthy life.”

All 13 are set to be honored on Saturday at the Winston-Salem Dash Independence Day celebration.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle