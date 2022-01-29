Tufan Derince: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

For the second consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2021 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts.

Tufan Derince, a young Kurdish musician from Diyarbakir in southeast Turkey, is a master of the elektro bağlama, an electrified version of the bağlama of Turkish folk music. Now based in Rotterdam, he is in high demand as a performer at events integral to the cultural lives of Kurdish communities throughout Europe and across Turkey.

Derince made his U.S. debut at globalFEST in New York in 2020, which led to glowing coverage from NPR, The New York Times, and Songlines, and invitations to other international festivals like Dubai Expo 2020 and SXSW. --The globalFEST staff

SET LIST

"Govend"

"Granî"

"Delilo"

MUSICIANS

Tufan Derince: elektro bağlama

Zana Baykara: keyboard

Dursun Ferec: kemence

İnan İçlek: percussion

