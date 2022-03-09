Rex Orange County (feat. Tyler, the Creator), 'OPEN A WINDOW'

Some songs take a few seconds to build up to what they're gonna be. The bassline on "OPEN A WINDOW," the third single from Rex Orange County's upcoming album, WHO CARES?, wastes no time before hitting us in the gut.

The British singer-songwriter, who often leans into the melancholy side of things, sounds looser and lighter than ever on his latest creations. "OPEN A WINDOW" finds him reuniting with Tyler, the Creator, who glides clean across Benny Sings' production on his guest verse. Rex's songwriting reminds me of a time when we weren't allowed to leave our homes and an open window seemed like freedom. With an album title like WHO CARES?, it's good to see Rex finding some bliss in oblivion.

