Photos: Russia agrees in de-escalate their attacks as millions flee Ukraine

Updated March 29, 2022 at 4:51 PM ET

Editor's note: Graphic content

As Russians continue to carry out strikes on Ukrainian cities, the country's residents are evacuating their homes and taking cover in subway cars, basements and bomb shelters.

The displacement of millions across Ukraine a little over a month into the invasion is evident in photos of sliced-open apartment buildings, dogs in arms and children's belongings left behind.

Here is what it looks like on the ground in Ukraine and bordering countries:

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> Teodor Osadchyi's mother reacts as she attends her son's funeral in Lviv. The service also served as a funeral for Rostyslav Dumanskyi and Yuriy Domaretskyi, all soldiers who were killed by Russian forces.

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> Volunteers assemble sand bags to cover and protect a monument to Princess Olga, St. Andrew the Apostle and the educators Cyril and Methodius in Kyiv.

Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 28:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman walks next to a crater caused by a Russian missile strike in a village north of Kyiv.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 28:</strong> A volunteer clears rubble away from the front of a building in Kharkiv that was destroyed by a Russian attack two weeks ago.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> People relax in a bomb shelter after an air raid siren went off in Lviv.

Emre Caylak / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> A child rides in a car with the word for "children" taped out on the window as people flee the area around Zaporizhzhya, in southeastern Ukraine.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 28:</strong> Residents, some of whom have been there since the start of the invasion, shelter in a subway station in Kharkiv.

Emre Caylak / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> Wounded women sit on their bed in a hospital in Zaporizhzhya, in southeastern Ukraine.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> A rescuer clears away the rubble of a warehouse that contained more than 50,000 tons of frozen food in Brovary, north of Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, after it was destroyed by Russian shelling.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> People arrive at the main train station in Lviv on a train from Zaporizhzhia, in southeastern Ukraine.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 29:</strong> Inna Lazareva (right) hugs her sister Alina Koval goodbye before boarding a bus to Poland from the main train station in Lviv. The sisters fled from Kyiv.

Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 28:</strong> A woman walks past a residential area that was destroyed as a result of a rocket strike two weeks ago in Kyiv. Ukraine's military says it has made territorial gains in the wider Kyiv region after Russia's advance on the capital had largely stalled in recent weeks. Intermittent shelling and missile strikes persist.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 28:</strong> Ukrainian military members carry the casket of Ukrainian servicemen Chernikov Pavlo during his funeral at the Church of the Most Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in Lviv. Pavlo was killed in the eastern part of Ukraine fighting against the Russian military.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 27:</strong> People take shelter in the basement of a school along a front line discrict of Kharkiv, where they've been living for a month.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 27:</strong> A Ukranian serviceman walks between rubble in Kharkiv, where authorities reported 44 artillery strikes and 140 rocket assaults in a single day.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 28:</strong> A woman cries in Kyiv after fleeing her home in the outskirts of the city.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 28:</strong> A Russian vehicle sits abandoned in the village of Mala Rogan, east of Kharkiv, after Ukranian troops recaptured the area.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 27:</strong> Olga Panchenko, 65, (R) is one of the few remaining residents along the frontline in discrict of Kharkiv. She stands over her son, who is mentally disabled, in their apartment.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 27:</strong> A statue of Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko is protected by sandbags in Kharkiv.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 27:</strong> People shop for fruit in Mykolaiv, a key city on the road to Odessa, Ukraine's biggest port. Over the weekend, the air raid sirens no longer disturbed the locals, who were increasingly venturing out on the streets. Most barely hurry when they hear them.

Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 27:</strong> A view of the fire in the woods in Byshiv. Ukraine's military says it has made territorial gains in the wider Kyiv region, after Russia's advance on the capital largely stalled in recent weeks. But intermittent shelling and missile strikes persist.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 27:</strong> A woman stands next to a broken down car adorned with a sign reading "children" on the front windshield on the outskirts of Mykolaiv, a key city on the road to Odessa, Ukraine's biggest port.

Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 27:</strong> A view of the Menorah memorial, set on the place of a mass killing of Jewish people by Nazis during WWII, a day after it was damaged in a Russian shelling, at the entrance of the Drobitsky Yar Holocaust memorial complex on the eastern outskirts of Kharkiv.

Sefa Karacan / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images <strong>March 27</strong>: A view of a heavily damaged hospital in Volnovakha city, which has turned into a ghost town due to conflicts, evacuations and escapes.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images <strong>March 27</strong>: Worshippers pray during a Sunday mass at Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Catholic Church in Lviv.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 27</strong>: People, mainly women and children, arrive at Przemysl, Poland on a train from Odesa station after journeying from war-torn Ukraine.

Gian Marco Benedetto / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images <strong>March 26:</strong> A boy sits in a chair at the pavilion converted into a refugee shelter in the center of Moldexpo in Chisinau, Moldova.

/ Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images / Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 26:</strong> A woman holds a dog in a train at metro station used as a bomb shelter where people are living in Kharkiv.