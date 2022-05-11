With the Supreme Court set to roll back federal protections for abortions, protesters have mobilized across the country. They’re making their voices heard at state capitals, city and town halls, and even at the homes of Supreme Court justices.

Abortion clinics have long been the site of clashes between anti-abortion activists and providers themselves.

A new report by Reveal looks intothe growing number of calls to police from abortion clinics in Florida. It found that reports of harassment, violence, and intimidation doubled between 2016 and 2021, with one clinic reporting a 400 percent jump in calls within that time. Now that Florida’s new restrictive abortion measures take effect in July, providers are preparing for an escalation in that violence.

We talk to the reporter behind the investigation and check in with an abortion provider in Florida about how her clinic has been faring.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5