Does 'hardening schools' stop mass shootings?
The senators behind a bipartisan gun legislation proposal hope to have the framework ready for a vote by next week.
The outline has the support of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans – enough to put it over the line for Senate approval.
But the current outline is vague – and no price tags are attached. It’s unclear whether hammering out the details will lead to a drop-off in Republican support.
For now, the proposal plans to ramp up funding for state red-flag laws, mental health resources, and more school security.
Republicans have pushed for “hardening schools” a lot in recent weeks. But what exactly does hardening schools involve? And does the strategy actually prevent shootings?
