Drinking in the streets? Charlotte weighing adoption of social districts

Charlotte's City Council will hear public comments Monday night on the possible adoption of social districts within the city, which would allow people to drink alcohol on the streetswithin designated boundaries.

Cities such as Kannapolis and Salisbury have already adopted social districts. Monday's sessionis just one step in bringing social districts to Charlotte.

The council will vote on the matter on Monday, Aug. 22. If it passes, council member Larken Egleston explains, there’s yet another hurdle.

"If and when this is approved on August 22, that doesn’t mean there will be a social district operating on August 23rd," Egleston said. "This is step one of what will be a two-step process. This is really greenlighting the idea of social districts in Charlotte. Each one will have to be approved individually, and if you live in a community that might become [a social district] there will be community conversations taking place before those approvals."

For example, if a group of Plaza Midwood business owners would like to create a social district, they would need to put forth a proposal to be considered by the City Council.