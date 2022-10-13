© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup – International

WAMU 88.5
Published October 13, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT
Guides stand near images showing Chinese President Xi Jinping at an exhibition highlighting Xi's years as leader, as part of the upcoming 20th Party Congress in Beijing, China.
Guides stand near images showing Chinese President Xi Jinping at an exhibition highlighting Xi's years as leader, as part of the upcoming 20th Party Congress in Beijing, China.

Russia has arrested eight individuals it claims are connected to the bombing of a key bridge connecting Ukraine’s Donbas region and Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces are now responding by targeting civilian locales, including a major park in Kyiv.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to be confirmed to his office for another term when the country’s major party congress meets this weekend.

President Joe Biden is threatening consequences for Saudi Arabia after the kingdom cut its oil supply to the U.S. in supposed solidarity with fellow OPEC member Russia over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Saudi Arabia, however, claims its cuts to production were for purely economic reasons and that the U.S. was apprised of the cuts before they happened.

We cover the most important news from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A