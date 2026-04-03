Charlotte SHOUT begins today

Charlotte SHOUT, the annual celebration of the city’s art, culture, and community, kicks off its 17-day run today. Various locations will host events across uptown. Eighth Street is closed between North Brevard Street and the Blue Line tracks.

Soul and R&B fill the Main Stage at First Ward Park from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. tonight, featuring musical acts Quentin Talley & the Soul Providers, Nero Tindall IV, Curt Keyz, and Rudy Currence.

Details and schedules are at charlotteshout.com