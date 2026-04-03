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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte SHOUT begins today

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 3, 2026 at 2:47 PM EDT
Some newly-created murals on "Luminous Lane" in uptown Charlotte.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Some newly-created murals on "Luminous Lane" in uptown Charlotte.

Charlotte SHOUT, the annual celebration of the city’s art, culture, and community, kicks off its 17-day run today. Various locations will host events across uptown. Eighth Street is closed between North Brevard Street and the Blue Line tracks.

Soul and R&B fill the Main Stage at First Ward Park from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. tonight, featuring musical acts Quentin Talley & the Soul Providers, Nero Tindall IV, Curt Keyz, and Rudy Currence.

Details and schedules are at charlotteshout.com
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Arts & Culture Charlotte SHOUT!
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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