Concord named among best places to live

Concord appears in a new list of a "Best Places to Live" ranking that's focused on identifying the top small- to mid-sized U.S. cities for 2026. The Charlotte Business Journal reports Livability.com released its annual 100 best places to live this week and put Concord at No. 24 the top rank for any North Carolina city.

Livability.com said it partnered with Applied Geographic Solutions to analyze more than 2,000 U.S. cities with populations between 75,000 and 500,000 people using nearly 100 data points like economy, housing and cost of living, education and health.