The News Roundup - Domestic

The Biden administration is considering reviving a policy that would detain families of migrants who enter the country outside conventional channels. This has enraged some Congressional Democrats who celebrated the end of the practice.

Fox News continues to be the subject of litigation concerning false claims it made about the election, but GOP leader Mitch McConnell made it clear that his stance on such questions is unwavering.

“With regard to the presentation on Fox News last night, I want to associate myself entirely with the opinion of the chief of the Capitol Police about what happened on January 6th,” he said.

In Texas, five women are filing a lawsuit against the state claiming the abortion ban put their lives, and well-being, at risk by denying them necessary medical procedures.

