'Wait Wait' for July 15, 2023: With Not My Job guest Patti LuPone

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Patti LuPone and panelists Adam Felber, Joyelle Nicole Johnson and Emmy Blotnick. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The Earth Hits Its Flop Era; Grumpy Old President; What To Watch When You Want to Feel Bad

Panel Questions

Angry Birds

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about something coming to an end long after it should have ... only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask Patti LuPone about all things lupine

Patti LuPone is a legend of stage and screen, from Evita to Gypsy to American Horror Story. She's expert in all things LuPone, but can she become Patti Lupine by answering our three questions about wolves?

Panel Questions

Leadership Lockup; Good News For Gross Cheese Lovers; A Stress Reliever with A Catch

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Streaming for Jackpots; The World's Slowest Race; An In Suite Bedroom

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, with both writers and actors on strike, what will be next season's top TV show.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.