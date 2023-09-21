This weekend, stream live performances from the XPoNential Music Festival
It's our favorite time of the year over at WXPN: The XPoNential Music Festival, presented by Subaru, returns to the Camden Waterfront this weekend.
With a lineup of established and up-and-coming artists, the festival has offered an unparalleled experience for music discovery, delighting audiences of all ages for more than a decade.
WXPN and NPR Live Sessions are teaming up again, giving audiences a front-row seat to all the festival's Wiggins Waterfront Park performances. Check out the schedule for our live video webcast below. Starting Friday, the festival will be streaming here and on NPR Live Sessions. Don't miss it!
All times are in Eastern Time and subject to change.
Friday, Sept. 22
Marina Stage:
- 5 p.m.: Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz
- 6:20 p.m.: Don McCloskey
- 8:15 p.m.: Say She She
River Stage:
- 5:40 p.m.: Nik Greeley & The Operators
- 7:15 p.m.: Margo Price
- 9:15 p.m.: Old Crow Medicine Show
Saturday, Sept 23
Marina Stage:
- 12:30 p.m.: Moustapha Noumbissi
- 1:50 p.m.: Bailen
- 3:25 p.m.: Bobby Rush
- 5:15 p.m.: Wednesday
- 7:15 p.m.: Celisse
River Stage:
- 1:10 p.m.: Julia Pratt
- 2:35 p.m.: Wilder Woods
- 4:20 p.m.: Sammy Rae & The Friends
- 6:10 p.m.: Tegan and Sara
- 8:15 p.m.: The Hold Steady
Sunday, Sept 24
Marina Stage:
- 12:30 p.m.: Velvet Rouge
- 1:40 p.m.: Sunny War
- 3:15 p.m.: Allison Russell
- 5:15 p.m.: Low Cut Connie
River Stage:
- 1:05 p.m.: Mobbluz
- 2:25 p.m.: Leyla McCalla
- 4:15 p.m.: Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band
- 6:10 p.m.: Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
Copyright 2023 XPN