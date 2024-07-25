The News Roundup - International

Amid his country’s continuing campaign to devastate Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress this week, framing his military’s actions as a desperate battle for survival.

Earth set two new heat records this week. Sunday and Monday saw the planet warm to its two highest temperatures on record since at least 1940.

The 2024 Summer Olympics are set to kick off with their opening ceremony on Friday in Paris.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5