Raleigh's Veronica Fraley will compete in this year's Olympics. Here's who else to watch from NC

Veronica Fraley joined a track and field club with her brother in middle school, as a way to get fit before the school year started. She became a thrower because she decided she didn’t want to be a runner anymore. It was hot. She wasn’t very fast. It wasn’t a good time, she told the City Cast Nashville podcast.

"After about a week, my brother actually kind of slid to the side and like got out of all of the running and drills and stuff. And I was like, 'Why does he get to do that?,'" she told host Margaret Kingsbury. “Come to find out was because he decided to throw shot put instead. And I was like, I just want to go do this … I don't want to run anymore. So I kind of just followed him over there. And it just stuck. I guess the rest is history.”

Now, Fraley will compete in the Olympics.

⁠The 24-year-old Wakefield High School graduate from Raleigh, will throw the discus in Paris for USA Track and Field. She already has an NCAA national championship under her belt, winning it for Vanderbilt University in Nashville. She parlayed that training into Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Fraley is far from the only athlete with North Carolina ties competing in the 2024 Olympic Games.

There is a long list of athletes who currently reside in the Tar Heel State, like NC Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy, and Josh Green of the Charlotte Hornets, who will play for Australia. Plenty attended school in NC too, like swimmer Katharine Berkoff, who swam for North Carolina State, and Jayson Tatum, who played basketball at Duke for a year before going to the NBA.

⁠The Paris Olympics will start on July 26. Here’s a list of some North Carolina Olympians to keep an eye on this summer.

Charlie Neibergall / AP Anna Cockrell wins a heat in the women's 400-meter hurdles semi-finals during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Eugene, Oregon.

Anna Cockrell — Track and Field

The Paris Games will be Cockrell’s second Olympics. The Charlotte native finished in eighth in the 400 meter hurdles in 2020. Her brother Ross is a former NFL cornerback.

George Walker IV / AP Kaylyn Brown wins a women's 400-meter run semi-final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Eugene, Oregon.

Kaylyn Brown — Track and Field

The sprinter is making her Olympics debut. Brown, 19, is a student at the University of Arkansas, and graduated from Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte.

Robert Snow / Red Bull Media House Evy Leibfarth performs at the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, NC, USA on July 12, 2023.

Evy Liebfarth — Canoe and Kayak

The 20-year-old from Bryson City will compete in her second career Olympics. Liebfarth competed in both canoe and kayak during the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Kin Cheung / AP United States' guard Stephen Curry waits to play during an exhibition basketball game between the United States and South Sudan, at the o2 Arena in London, Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Steph Curry — Men’s Basketball

If there’s anyone on this list who needs to introduction, it’s the king of the three-pointer. This will be the Golden State Warriors star’s first Olympics. Curry is from Charlotte, and went to Davidson College.

Michael Conroy / AP United States midfielder Gianluca Busio (6) moves the ball against Canada defender Moïse Bombito (14) during a CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final soccer match, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Cincinnati.

Gianluca Busio — Men’s Soccer

The 22-year-old from Greensboro plays for the Italian soccer club Venezia. This will be his first Olympics.

Hannah Foslien / AP Phoenix Mercury forward Cierra Burdick (33) controls the ball during a WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Minneapolis.

Cierra Burdick — Women’s 3x3 Basketball

The Charlotte native plays for Valencia Basket Club in Spain. This is her Olympics debut.

Lee Jin-man / AP Andrew Capobianco of the United States competes during the men's 3m springboard diving final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Andrew Capobianco — Diving

Capobianco took home a silver medal in the 2020 Olympic games in the men’s 3-meter synchronized diving. This year, the 24-year-old from Holly Springs will be paired up with college teammate Quinn Henninger.

Dita Alangkara / AP United States' Colleen Gulick, right, and Lily Williams compete during the women's Madison final at UCI Track Nations Cup track cycling championship at Jakarta International Velodrome in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Lily Williams — Cycling

Williams won a bronze medal in the 2020 Games. She was a collegiate runner at Vanderbilt, specializing in the one-mile race, before switching to cycling in 2016after she began to work at a bicycle shop. Though she was born and raised in Tallahassee, Florida, Williams and her family vacationed in Asheville growing up. When she graduated from college, she moved there and made it her home.

Mark J. Terrill / AP United State's Joel Embiid, right, tries to get by Bam Adebayo, left, as assistant coach Erik Spoelstra watches during men's basketball practice at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

Bam Adebayo — Men’s Basketball

The 2016 North Carolina Mr. Basketball was born in New Jersey, but grew up in High Point. He will join Curry in the basketball team’s pursuit of gold. Adebayo won gold in 2020.

Shuji Kajiyama / AP Naya Tapper of the United States evades a tackle by Australia's Faith Nathan, in their women's rugby sevens 5-6 placing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Naya Tapper — Rugby

Tapper grew up in was born in Beaufort, and attended the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. The 29-year-old was on the 2020 Olympic rugby team, which finished in sixth place.

Army WCAP Captain Sammy Sullivan is the winner of the 2019 Prusmack Award for top female collegiate rugby sevens player and a member of this year's U.S. Olympics team for women's rugby sevens.

Sammy Sullivan — Rugby

A Fayetteville native, Sullivan found rugby in college while attending Army West Point. This is the 26-year-old’s first Olympic Games. Learn more about Sullivan in her interview with WUNC’s Due South.