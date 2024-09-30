100 years of President Jimmy Carter

President Jimmy Carter turns 100 on Oct. 1.

To mark the occasion, 1A is talking all about the legacy of a president whose time as office is sometimes called “underrated.”

Carter brokered huge deals in trade and tried securing peace in the Middle East.

But his handling of the Iran hostage crisis and the Russian invasion of Afghanistan overshadowed much of the success the earlier part of his sole term in the White House.

How should we remember Jimmy Carter’s presidency, nearly 50 years later?

