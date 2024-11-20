Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, as acting governor, could try to sign power shift, Helene bill

Gov. Roy Cooper is in Washington, D.C., Wednesday pushing for hurricane funding, so under the state constitution, his out-of-state travel makes Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson the acting governor.

A source close to Robinson says he's considering trying to sign into law a bill expected to pass the N.C. Senate this afternoon that would shift power away from Gov.-elect Josh Stein and other newly elected Democrats.

The bill also includes some funding and recovery measures for Helene, and the source says Robinson wants to get needed aid to western North Carolina immediately.

Reporters for WRAL asked Robinson about his plans during a break in Wednesday's Senate debate, and he said he doesn't plan to sign the bill.

Lt. Governor Mark Robinson tells me and @LauraLeslieWRAL that he has no plans to sign the Helene/power shift/election changes legislation expected to be passed by the Senate this afternoon. Gov. Cooper is out of state. #ncpol — Brian Murphy (@MurphinNC) November 20, 2024

Cooper has called the bill a "power grab" that doesn't do enough for Helene recovery, and all Democrats and three House Republicans voted against the measure — a sign Cooper would likely veto.

If Robinson were to take action on the bill, it would likely touch off a legal battle over whether he has the power to do so. Cooper's team has said in the past that the governor remains in charge even when he's outside the state, but no lieutenant governor in recent memory has tested constitutional interpretations by signing or vetoing legislation while the governor is traveling.

The exact times of Cooper's travel is unclear. A news release from his office says he "will lead a delegation of state and local leaders and officials to Washington, D.C. to present a request for $25.57 billion in federal aid to support the recovery process from Helene in western North Carolina.

"While in Washington, Cooper will meet with President Joe Biden, Sens. Thom Tillis and Ted Budd, Rep. Chuck Edwards and other federal officials."

Robinson sought to exercise his acting governor powers once before this year, issuing a ceremonial proclamation in support of Israel while Cooper was traveling.