NC House votes to ban DEI policies, programs in state government

WUNC | By Colin Campbell
Published April 30, 2025 at 5:27 PM EDT
Students from across the UNC System hold a rally ahead of a Board of Governors vote to eliminate DEI offices and jobs on public university campuses on May 23, 2024. Nearly a year later, even more programs are at stake as the Trump Administration comes after DEI-related initiatives.
Brianna Atkinson
Students from across the UNC System hold a rally ahead of a Board of Governors vote to eliminate DEI offices and jobs on public university campuses on May 23, 2024. Nearly a year later, even more programs are at stake as the Trump Administration comes after DEI-related initiatives.

The state House voted 68-45 along party lines Wednesday to ban diversity, equity and inclusion in state government agencies.

The bill would ban the use of DEI in hiring practices and in employee training. The bill would define DEI as a program or policy intended to "influence hiring or employment practices with respect to race, sex, color, ethnicity, nationality, country of origin, or sexual orientation other than through the use of merit-based hiring processes." It would also ban state funding from being used in DEI programs, and it calls for employees who violate the law to be fired and face fines.

"We are not banning equal opportunity," said the bill's sponsor, Rep. Brenden Jones, R-Columbus. "In fact, we're going to restore it. We are simply enforcing the principle already in North Carolina law: public jobs should go to the most qualified, not the most politically favored."

Read the full story for free here.

Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
